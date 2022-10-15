by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

“It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” has been a Halloween staple for generations. But if you’re looking to watch that or any Peanuts holiday specials on local broadcast TV this year, you won’t find them.

Don’t fret, though — you have a chance to watch them online.

Apple has the rights to those Peanuts specials and will be streaming them for free for a limited time on Apple TV+.

“The Great Pumpkin” will be available for free to everyone October 28 – 31

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available November 23 – 27.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will available December 22 – 25.

You can check it out by going to appletv.com or by downloading the Apple TV app.

For those who already have an Apple TV+ subscription, they can watch these specials anytime.

That there was no “Great Pumpkin” on TV in 2020. But Apple then joined forces with PBS to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” that year.

All three specials aired again on PBS in 2021. But according to KGW in Portland, PBS confirmed in an email that it no longer has the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials.