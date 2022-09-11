Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been formally proclaimed sovereign of the U.K. in a ceremony in London.

The development Saturday came as details emerged of the highly choreographed ceremonies that will end with the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.

In this time of sorrow, there was also signs of reconciliation.

Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared jointly in Windsor to thank thousands of mourners who came to lay floral tributes to the queen.

It was the first time that the quarelling younger generation of royals had worked together since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.