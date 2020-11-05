Charges filed against Redmond man after 8-year-old shot by sibling with unsecured gun

A Redmond man was arrested Tuesday on child neglect charges after police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and injured by a sibling with an unsecured gun in the home.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said the girl has since been released from the hospital and is “recovering well” with her father.

Redmond Police responded to the incident Monday around 3:30 p.m. after getting a report that a young girl had been shot.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned there had been a loaded, unsecured gun in the home, which was accessed by a younger sibling, Petersen said.

The 8-year-old was shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the gun, 40-year-old John Wheeldon, was in the home on SW 20th Court at the time, Petersen said.

Wheeldon, the boyfriend of the victim’s mom, was arrested Tuesday and issued citations for second-degree child neglect and recklessly endangering another person.

He was not taken to jail due to COVID restrictions there, Petersen said.

This incident is currently being investigated by the RPD in collaboration with Child Protective Services and will be referred to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for further charging decisions.

Gun owners are responsible for ensuring guns are stored where they are inaccessible to children or other unauthorized persons.

If you are in need of a gun lock, the RPD has free gun locks provided by Project Child Safe, please contact us through the dispatch non-emergency number, 541-693-6911.

Further information about firearm safety may be located on their website at https://projectchildsafe.org/.

The Redmond Police Department utilizes Eddie Eagle Gunsafe Program to help teach Pre-K through 4th graders on what to do if they come across a gun.

The general message taught to kids is: Stop; Don’t Touch; Run Away; and Tell a Grown-Up.

More information about child gun safety can be located on the Eddie the Eagle website, https://eddieeagle.nra.org/.

A kid-friendly gun safety video by Eddie Eagle can be located at http://www.eddieeagle.com/#/ . If you would like to receive more information about gun safety please contact Lt. Jesse Petersen at 541-504-3473.