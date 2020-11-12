Chargers’ Herbert able to deliver while under pressure

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has surprised many people with how quickly he has adjusted to the rigors of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

So when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers’ matchup on Sunday against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, Herbert isn’t fazed about the attention that comes with the first matchup between the highly regarded rookies.

Herbert has been at his best when facing pressure from opposing defenses.

He is among the league’s highest-rated passers when being blitzed or being pressured in the pocket.

Those stats take on more importance this week as the Chargers face the Dolphins and their strong defense.