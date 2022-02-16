Changes coming to Central Cascades Wilderness permit entry program

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Land managers are changing the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit entry system which began last year.

Managers say the changes will increase opportunities for the public and simplify the permit reservation system.

There are two types of permits required to visit to the Three Sisters, Mount Washington and Mount Jefferson Wilderness areas: Day use and overnight.

And after an initial year of permitting, some changes are coming.

“What we really learned last year was that access was denied to many people because so many people reserved permits and then didn’t use them. We had a very high number of no-shows,” said Jean Nelson-Dean, Deschutes National Forest public affairs officer.

This year, there will be no advance reservations of day use permits.

Instead, all day use permits will be released in 10-day and 2-day rolling windows ahead of dates people hope to go hiking on wilderness trailheads closest to town.

Such trails include Green Lakes, Tam McArthur Rim and South Sister.

“The goal is to decrease no-shows and increase access to permits,” Nelson-Dean said. “Give people the most opportunity possible to go to the wilderness whether it’s for day use or overnight use.”

The overnight permit system changes the most.

The overnight permit quota is now based on the date of entry; meaning there is a daily entry quota for each trailhead allowing new groups to start their trip each day.

“What we noticed was people were only in for an average of 2.5 days, so we could up the number of people that could go in there, simplify it,” Nelson-Dean said. “People can just say ‘I’m going in on this date. I’m going to end on this date,’ but everyday people have an opportunity to launch into the wilderness. They won’t have to wait until somebody else comes out.”

The season that permits are required is shifting to June 15 through October 15, rather than the Friday before Memorial Day to the last Friday in September. This change aligns the permit season with the actual season of use.

Prices for wilderness permits are unchanged.

Click here for additional information.





