Central Oregon community shows up to serve others, honoring MLK Jr.’s legacy

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, meaning a day off work for many to honor the man who became a catalyst for change in the U.S.

A lot of people around Central Oregon spent the day serving others, honoring the vision of the community that King shared.

The community showed up to the Latino Community Association to clear office space before tax season.

Another event called “Valentines for Veterans,” organized by campfire, gathered volunteers to give kind thoughts through arts and crafts.

On valentine’s day, campfire will distribute the valentines to veterans in the hospital.

Many of the organizations offering chances to volunteer Monday worked with underserved populations like the homeless, veterans, and kids.