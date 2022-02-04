Chairs no longer allowed at Hayden Homes Amphitheater; rentals available

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Low-profile chairs will no longer be allowed for any concerts at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater beginning this summer.

Instead, concertgoers can rent chairs for $10 at select shows.

Officials said the new policy will make for a better experience for everyone by improving security and speeding up the ticketing lines.

“We’ve learned that our security folks can use their time and energy better – better than measuring chairs,” said Beau Eastes, the marketing director for the amphitheater and Old Mill District. “It’s become an industry standard.”

You will be allowed to bring backless seat cushions that are 16″ by 12″ (or smaller.)

ADA seating will still have chairs and space for mobility devices.

“If people with ADA tickets really want to bring in their own chair, they can contact us and we’ll make those accommodations,” Eastes said.