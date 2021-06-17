CET’s Ride the River, Lava Butte shuttle services begin June 19th

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

CET’s popular summer recreation shuttle services for Lava Butte and Ride the River will operate seven days a week beginning Saturday.

Schedule, payment, and COVID-19 safety information is included below for each service.

Ride the River

To access the Ride the River Shuttle, park at the Bend Park & Float location at SW Simpson and SW Bradbury.

Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe rents tubes at that location and you can purchase a shuttle wristband for $4 per person to ride all day long!

A limited frequency shuttle operates 6/19-6/26. Arrive early to reserve a space due to maximum occupancy limits on buses.

Please follow CET’s other COVID-19 protocols by wearing a face covering and maintaining three feet of distance between passengers.

Check CET’s website ahead of your trip for possible service delays or cancellations due to thunderstorms or cold weather.

SAFETY UPDATES:

For the safety and health of riders and drivers, CET will operate the Ride the River shuttle by following Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 protocols, which include:

Face coverings are required on-board all CET buses, at bus stops, and facilities

Social distance requirements (3 feet between passengers and 6 feet between passengers and drivers)

Maintain maximum occupancy passenger limits on buses. With maximum capacity limits for all vehicles, we recommend getting to the shuttle stop early to secure a seat–first come, first serve. The bus will not stop if it has already reached its capacity limit and you are not guaranteed a ride if you are at the bus stop.

FLOATING TIP:

Want to avoid the crowds and long lines on those hot summer days? Start your float earlier between 11 AM and 2 PM or later between 4 PM and 7 PM for a more relaxed river experience with easy shuttle access.

Ride the River Shuttle Schedule (6/19-6/26)

Lava Butte Shuttle

The Lava Butte shuttle provides service up and down the Lava Butte brings the majestic view of the Cascades to more people. A ride on the shuttle to the summit of Lava Butte and back down is $3.

Be sure to download the TouchPass app (see instructions below) before you head up to Lava Lands and purchase your shuttle fare on your phone–cell service can be spotty up there to download the app!

You can also purchase your shuttle fare in cash on the bus; however, CET’s drivers cannot provide change. Please follow CET’s COVID-19 protocols by wearing a face covering and maintaining three feet of distance between passengers.

The Lava Butte shuttle offers riders of all ages and abilities the opportunity to ride up and down Lava Butte to experience an unforgettable view of the Cascade Mountain Range.

