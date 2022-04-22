CET relocates its Deschutes River Woods bus stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascades East Transit (CET) will relocate the existing Route 30 (Bend to La Pine) bus stop from the Riverwoods Outreach Church to the Riverwoods Country Store.

The relocation will occur Monday, May 2, 2022.

The Route 30 schedule will remain the same and can be accessed at www.cascadeseasttransit.com.

“Relocating this stop benefits riders in many ways,” said CET’s Transit Planning Specialist Rachel Zakem.

“New amenities such as a paved and lit parking lot, a designated space for CET signs and notices, and access to restrooms will improve rider experiences along the route.”