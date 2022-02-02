CET plans summer shuttle service to Mt. Bachelor, Cascade Lakes trailheads

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An unfortunate side effect of Central Oregon’s population growth and popularity is your favorite trail’s parking lot is usually pretty crowded.

To help cut down on the congestion, you’ll be able to catch a bus to the Cascade Lakes Highway trails this summer.

Cascades East Transit plans to launch the new service in June.

“It’s a two-year pilot program to provide service between Bend and Mt. Bachelor to stop at popular trailheads along the way like Wanoga, Swampy Lakes, Dutchman Flat,” said Derek Hofbauer, outreach administrator for CET. “Then it will go to Mt. Bachelor and there will be a smaller circulation shuttle that would travel to Green Lakes, Devil’s Lake and Elk Lake before going back to Mt. Bachelor.”

The biggest roadblock to getting the new service going? A shortage of CET drivers.

If staffing allows, the route would run at least three times each day during the summer.