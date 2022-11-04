▶️ Former CET bus driver found guilty in passenger chokehold incident

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A jury has found a former Cascade East Transit bus driver guilty for a 2020 incident in which he choked a passenger.

A Deschutes County jury found Michael Lee Brinster guilty of strangulation and assault.

In August 2020, Brinster removed passenger Dorian Allstot from a bus in a chokehold causing him to lose consciousness.

Brinster was fired over the incident.

His sentencing is expected later this month. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says Brinster faces up to one year behind bars.

