by Travis Pittman

Deschutes River floaters: Your ride (back) awaits.

Cascades East Transit is starting up the Ride the River shuttle on Saturday. The shuttle picks up people at Drake Park who have enjoyed floating the Deschutes River. It takes them back to Riverbend Park.

The shuttle costs $4 for an all-day wristband.

Be aware that service may be cut back or canceled if there is rain, thunderstorms, cooler weather or poor air quality levels. On Friday – Sunday, if there is a high volume of floaters, buses may run as frequently as every 15 minutes.

Also starting Saturday is the Lava Butte Shuttle. It costs $3 per round trip.

Fares for both shuttles are collected through the UMO Pass Mobile App. Cash is also accepted, but drivers cannot give change.

The shuttles continue through Labor Day.

Schedule information can be found at www.CascadesEastTransit.com.