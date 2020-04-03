CET announces changes to routes, Dial-A-Ride

Cascades East Transit (CET) will operate Bend Fixed-Route service on a reduced frequency Saturday schedule during the weekdays starting on Monday, April 6 until further notice.

Route 10 in Bend will be temporarily suspended since it does not operate on a Saturday schedule.

Route 11 serves a similar geography and can be utilized to make essential trips to and from destinations in Southwest Bend. Additionally, Bend Dial-A-Ride service will be suspended on Sundays only, until further notice. Saturday schedule information can be accessed by visiting the Bend Routes and Schedules page on CET’s website.

Service changes are being implemented due to the ever-changing environment related to COVID-19 and subsequent decreases in ridership across all of CET’s services and routes.

These service changes allow CET to maintain geographic route coverage while reducing the number of buses and drivers on the road.

“In these unprecedented times, CET plays an important role helping those who rely on public transportation access employment, medical appointments, pharmacies, and grocery stores,” said Andrea Breault, CET’s Senior Transit Planner. “We would like to thank our hard-working drivers and operations staff for their efforts to sanitize buses and provide an essential community service during these difficult times.”

The following Route 10 stops in Southwest Bend will be temporarily closed starting April 6.

S.W. Simpson at S.W. Colombia

S.W. Simpson at Century Drive

S.W. Colorado at S.W. Columbia

S.W. Colorado at S.W. Simpson