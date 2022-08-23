CERT arrests Bend man for meth delivery, possession

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

At around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) executed a search warrant and made an arrest at a trailer on the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads in Bend.

An investigation by Bend Police detectives resulted in the search warrant and arrest.

In the trailer, detectives located commercial amounts of methamphetamine and blue pills believed to contain fentanyl.

The owner of the trailer, Corey Louis Fernandez, was arrested without incident or injury and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

The 41-year-old Bend resident faces three charges: unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.