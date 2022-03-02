▶️ Central Oregonians plead for peace in Ukraine at Downtown Bend rally

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

A plea for peace in Ukraine took place in Downtown Bend Tuesday afternoon.

More than 100 locals, many with Ukrainian family ties, gathered off Wall Street.

Sisters resident Zenia Kuzma is a Ukrainian-American horrified by the violence her parents’ home country is experiencing.

“Really feel for the children and all the Ukrainian people who have been so brave, so courageous to stand up to this invasion,” Kuzma said. “It is an invasion and it is genocide.”

Chris Gardner was one of the multiple rally organizers.

Gardner has no direct ties to Ukraine, but says sharing a planet with them is enough.

“As Americans, we historically are who inspired the idea of democracy in the world with all men are created equal,” Gardner said. “We want to go forward and show our support for the people who also believe that’s a good idea.”

The signs present might say it all, but Russian President Vladimir Putin was a big topic of discussion amongst rally attendees.

“Well I can’t say it on TV,” Kuzma said. “But you’ve heard what the other people said.”

It is not happening in our own backyard, but the local support is very much there.

Rally organizers tell us another event will be arranged if they feel it is necessary.