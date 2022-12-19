Central Oregonians mark the start of Hanukkah

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The eight day holiday of Hanukkah, know as the Festival of Lights, started Sunday night with the lighting of the menorah in the Old Mill in Bend.

The Jewish holiday reaffirms the ideals of Judaism and marks the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem.

And after recapturing the temple only one jar of oil for the menorah was found. It was enough to burn for a day, but it miraculously lasted for eight.

Today the menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope.

“We try to bring everyone together and in unity to celebrate the miracle of the menorah, the miracle of the lights, which represents that we have to add and light every day and not be satisfied with what we did before, that means adding in goodness and kindness,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Feldman of Chabad of Central Oregon.

This was the 12th year of celebrating the start of Hanukkah at the Old Mill.

The event also featured a chocolate gelt drop, where the Rabi tossed chocolate coins off a lift for kids to collect.