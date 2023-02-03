▶️ Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps applications open

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Heart of Oregon Corps has opened applications for Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps.

It’s an eight-week summer program for 16-to-18-year-olds in which they get paid to work with the U.S. Forest Service on conservation projects.

Crews run out of a variety of towns including Bend, Redmond and La Pine between June 26 and Aug. 17.

Applications are due by May 1. You can apply at this link.

Central Oregon Daily News highlighted the work of the Youth Conservation Corps in an episode of “The Great Outdoors” last summer. You can watch that in the player above.

RELATED: Heart of Oregon Corps increasing stipend amounts for job training programs

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps