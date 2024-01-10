Central Oregon was blanketed with snow overnight, with some of the higher elevations reporting as much as 14 inches early Wednedsay morning and Mt. Bachelor reporting two feet.
The Bend-La Pine School District canceled school and activities Wednesday. The other school districts in Central Oregon opted for a 2-hour delay.
Well post updates throughout the day at this page.
8:05 a.m.: Emily Kirk’s forecast.
7:20 a.m.: Mt. Bachelor says all lifts delayed after 2 feet of snow fell overnight and snow is still falling. “We’ve seen over 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours with almost 5 feet of snow this week! All lifts will be delayed this morning due to storm recovery and we expect to see moderate snowfall and strong winds throughout the day.”
6:30 a.m.: Bend-La Pine Schools closed for the day. All activities canceled. Crook County, Culver, Jefferson County 509-J, Redmond and Sisters are on a 2-hour delay.
Multiple individual schools also reported schedule changes. Check with your school for updates.
Central Oregon Community College closed all campuses Wednessday. OSU-Cascades is also closed.
