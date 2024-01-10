by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon was blanketed with snow overnight, with some of the higher elevations reporting as much as 14 inches early Wednedsay morning and Mt. Bachelor reporting two feet.

The Bend-La Pine School District canceled school and activities Wednesday. The other school districts in Central Oregon opted for a 2-hour delay.

8:05 a.m.: Emily Kirk’s forecast.

7:20 a.m.: Mt. Bachelor says all lifts delayed after 2 feet of snow fell overnight and snow is still falling. “We’ve seen over 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours with almost 5 feet of snow this week! All lifts will be delayed this morning due to storm recovery and we expect to see moderate snowfall and strong winds throughout the day.”

6:30 a.m.: Bend-La Pine Schools closed for the day. All activities canceled. Crook County, Culver, Jefferson County 509-J, Redmond and Sisters are on a 2-hour delay.

Multiple individual schools also reported schedule changes. Check with your school for updates.

Central Oregon Community College closed all campuses Wednessday. OSU-Cascades is also closed.

