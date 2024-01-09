Winter arrives in earnest: Winter Storm Warning for much of Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It took awhile, but winter arrived in earnest in Central Oregon Tuesday.

The Oregon Cascades, east slopes and La Pine and Sunriver are under a Blizzard Warning through Wednesday afternoon. Many lower elevations in Central Oregon were placed under a Winter Storm Warning from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Here are the latest updates from around the region.

12:04 p.m.: Winter Storm Warning for most of Central Oregon

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional snow accumulations tonight of 2 to 5 inches. Total storm accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Heaviest accumulations in Bend and southwest of Bend. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create blowing and drifting of snow.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

11:25 a.m: Mt. Bachelor shares blizzard video

Mt. Bachelor shared video Tuesday morning of the blizzard hitting the mid-mountain area, with gusts reaching up to 100 mph.

“The storm hit hard this morning with 100 mph gusts on Northwest Express, chairs blanketed in thick rime ice, and non-stop heavy snowfall which is expected to continue through tomorrow,” Bachelor said on Facebook. “We do not expect to open any additional lifts today. Stay tuned for more updates on conditions and operations.”

10:05 a.m.: COCC closes campuses

Due to weather and road conditions, all COCC campuses to close at noon Tuesday. All classes and events are canceled, including remote/online classes. The closure includes both on-campus and remote personnel. Update for Wednesday, Jan. 10 to follow.

9:48 a.m: Heavy snow, winds on Century Drive

The Deschutes National Forest says “for those considering visiting the Cascade Lakes Highway today, please note that we are seeing very poor visibility, high winds and most sno-parks are unplowed at this time. Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.