▶️ Redmond Rotary donates $10,000 to Central Oregon Veterans Ranch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Rotary Club of Redmond presented a $10,000 donation to Central Oregon Veterans Ranch at Wild Ride Brewing Company Wednesday.

The donation came from the recent wild ride “jump show” which raised money for the nonprofit.

The Veterans Ranch helps create a community among those who have served our country.

“That community support is definitely something that keeps us going,” said Adrian De La Rosa of Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.

RELATED: Plaques unveiled for Gold and Blue Star families in Brooks Park

RELATED: ‘Wreaths Across America’ exhibit honoring veterans makes Bend stop