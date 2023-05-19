▶️ Central Oregon Veterans Ranch holding annual plant sale Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch is hosting its annual plant sale Saturday. It’s free to get in and proceeds support programs at the ranch.

There will be a variety of hanging baskets, garden starts, flowers and items made by local veterans.

It runs 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., but it may end earlier if they sell out.

“We expect a couple of hundred people to come out. We’re not going to have a real hard start like we did last year. We sold out really fast. We have doubled our inventory this year, so you don’t need to get here right at the crack of dawn or whatever.” said Orion Carriger, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch greenhouse manager.

Be aware that parking may also be limited.

