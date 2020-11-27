Central Oregon Veterans Ranch launches year-end fundraising effort

As 2020 draws to a close, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (COVR) is appealing to friends and neighbors for financial backing as the non-profit continues its crucial mission of support for local veterans.

By healing veteran suffering, we not only heal veterans, but also their families and our greater Central Oregon community. #covrmissioncritical is a campaign that everyone who supports our troops can get behind.

Founded in 2015, COVR connects veterans of war to peer support, resources, and vocational and therapeutic activities in agriculture.

COVR partners with several community organizations to offer services for veterans, including PTSD and Peer Support groups.

Free one-to-one mentoring in farming and ranching practices and educational courses in hydroponics are available, FREE to veterans. The Ranch has become a hub where veterans find a camaraderie many of them have not felt since leaving the military. This normalizes their experiences and facilitates healing and reintegration.

In 2021, COVR plans to launch its innovative pilot program that will provide specialized End of Life care to veterans suffering from the moral and spiritual injuries of war. Funds raised in the current campaign will go directly to support this project.

“We need the community to show our veterans that we really care about their experiences and their suffering – all the way to the end. They deserve to die with dignity, and in peace.” – COVR Founder & Executive Director Alison Perry

Help make the vision of this unique program a reality in 2021.

COVR needs support now to meet its year-end fundraising goal of 250K.

You can help COVR win an additional 15K by making a tax-deductible donation through the Central Oregon Gives Campaign: https://whatifwecould.com/campaigns/central-oregon-veterans-ranch/

How you can help

Contribute to the What If We Could campaign on behalf of COVR here: https://whatifwecould.com/campaigns/central-oregon-veterans-ranch/

Why donate here? What If We Could offers donors a chance to earn prizes for their support and the ranch the chance to receive up to an additional 15K in prize funds.

The WIWC campaign concludes on Dec. 31.

Help spread the word!

Share the campaign and your support for Central Oregon Veterans on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or your favorite social media channel. Be sure to add the hashtag #covrmissioncritical

About COVR

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (COVR) is more than a 19-acre working ranch providing veterans a place for peer support and finding purpose through farming and ranching programs and projects – it is a holistic model of care that is changing the trajectory of the lives of combat veterans through meeting the critical need for community and support after military service.