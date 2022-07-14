Want to go hiking? Here’s the snow and bug situation on Central Oregon trails

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest has an update on how much snow you can expect on some popular trails if you’re looking to go trekking this weekend. In addition to this, the Forest Service says “Bugs are BAD pretty much everywhere right now.”

Green Lakes/Soda Creek Trails – Patchy to solid snow in the trees and at higher elevations. Not all campsites melted out.

Wickiup Plains/South Sister – Still some snow patches that can be icy & difficult to navigate.

Moraine Lake Trail – Patchy deep snow and still snow in lake basin.

Sisters Mirror – A few small snow patches.

FS Road 370 – Still closed & under patchy to solid snow.

Elk Lake Trail to PCT/Horse Lake, Lucky Lake, Six Lakes to PCT – Snow free

Tam McArthur Rim – Snow free on trail, but snow beyond.

Canyon Creek Meadows (Jack Lake TH) – Logged out and melted to just below upper meadows area. The upper meadows are 85% snow covered and the path to the viewpoint and Glacier Lake are under feet of snow.

Cabot Lake – Melted out to near Carl Lake; unknown in Table Lakes area or along PCT.

Round Lake, Square Lake, Booth Lake, Millican Crater & Scott Pass – Snow free

Black Crater – Melted out except for very top

Pole Creek TH to Demaris & Camp Lake – Snow patches higher up, but accessible

FROM JUNE 30: Some trails in Sisters mountain range still have snow, Forest Service warns