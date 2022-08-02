▶️ DCSO: Trailhead theft suspects caught with guns, drugs, replica police gear

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An observant store worker helped Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two felons from Washington state who are suspected of stealing items from vehicles parked at Central Oregon trailheads. The sheriff’s office said the pair were also found to have guns, drugs, replica police gear and a truck set up to mimic a police vehicle.

DCSO said Cody James Newton Huckaby, 33, and Jesi Whiteantelope, 26, were arrested Saturday morning. They were the subject of a media alert last week in which they were suspected of using debit and credit cards stolen from vehicles at trailheads and using them to buy gift card at the Bend Walmart.

The sheriff’s office said it got a call from All Seasons RV and Marine Saturday. The caller reportedly said they recognized the pair from the release and that they were in the store. Huckaby was allegedly carrying a gun in his waistband.

DCSO deputies arrived and took the into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Huckaby was allegedly found to have a 9mm handgun and pills suspected to contain fentanyl. There was also a nationwide warrant for his arrest out of Washington state.

A search of Huckaby and Whiteantelope’s truck and trailer allegedly revealed numerous identification cards and credit cards that had been stolen from trailhead and day use areas. They also allegedly found property that had been stolen in a La Pine-area burglary.

DCSO said deputies seized nine firearms, replica police badges, a body armor vest with U.S. Marshals markings and a ballistic helmet.

Huckaby’s truck also allegedly had red and blue emergency lights along with a siren.

In addition, deputies allegedly seized methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl.

Both Huckaby and Whiteantelope face charges of racketeering, theft, nine counts each of felon in possession of a firearm, plus drug charges. They also face charges of impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of body armor.