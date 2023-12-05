▶️ ‘Best one I’ve seen in awhile’: Your amazing Central Oregon sunrise photos

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregonians awoke Tuesday one of the more stunning sunrises we’ve seen in awhile. We received more than 100 photos and videos to the Central Oregon Daily News Facebook page and to weather@centraloregondaily.com.

You can see a handful of those photos in the video above.

Here are just some of the comments the photo takers posted:

“This is just one of the things I love about Central Oregon.”

“Of course Oregon had a sunrise that beats what I’m seeing in Hawaii on vacation!! lol!”

“It was the best one I’ve seen in awhile.”

“We’re so fortunate to live here on the High Desert.”

“Unbelievably gorgeous”

“My 13-year-old grandson actually went out to watch.”

Get the latest forecast