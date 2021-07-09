Central Oregon state parks to instate open fire bans

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon state parks will place a ban on open fires starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 12th.

The restrictions will go into effect at Smith Rock, La Pine, Prineville Reservoir, Tumalo, and The Cove Palisades State Parks.

The ban will prohibit campfires, charcoal briquettes, candles, tiki torches, liquified fueled fire rings, and other uncontrolled flame sources.

Portable cooking stoves that use liquified fuels with a shutoff valve will still be allowed.

The safety measures follow other parks throughout the state to reduce the risk of wildfires in current drought conditions.