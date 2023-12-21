▶️ Massive year-round Central Oregon multi-sport complex proposed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Conversations have begun about the creation of a massive, year-round multi-sport complex in Central Oregon.

The new SportsPlex would include multiple turf fields for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and rugby, plus indoor multi-use turf fields, indoor training and two ice rinks. There could also be commercial sports retail, a hotel and an RV park.

“Central Oregon has a very limited amount of all-weather sports/training facilities and because of this, our youth and adult programs as well as our leagues struggle for facility access every year,” reads the Sportsplex proposal website. “We see an inequitable allocation for facility access among some local departments. And while those programs grow; individuals, teams, leagues and clubs have to look elsewhere for access to facilities and training. We just don’t have enough facilities to support our ever growing sports community.

The idea is for the SportsPlex to be installed on public land near the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

A stakeholder community meeting is set for January 23rd, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Riverhouse in Bend. You can RSVP at this link.