▶️ ‘Near normal’ snow pack not enough to break Central Oregon drought cycle

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

We have near normal snow pack in the upper Deschutes and Crooked River basins thanks to recent snowy weather.

But even normal snow pack is not enough to break the drought now entering its fourth year.

The latest snow survey shows the amount of water stored in the snow in this part of Oregon at 103% of average for this time of year.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Why Haystack Reservoir was drained

RELATED: What is a ‘stock run’? Water for livestock, stock ponds to flow again

“When we speak of near normal snow pack or normal snow pack, around 100%, that really maintains the status quo,” said Matt Warbritton, Lead Hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service Oregon Snow Survey. “For drought improvement, especially for areas like Crook County and the Crooked River basin where they are experiencing exceptional drought or extreme drought, we really need above normal snow pack.”

After three consecutive years of drought, Central Oregon is in a “water deficit” that snow scientists say can only be reversed with multiple years of above average precipitation