‘Non-credible’ school threat spreads across Central Oregon social media

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A threat posted on social media and spreading across Central Oregon, telling people to not come to school on Tuesday, has been deemed as not credible by police. Districts that have reported on the threat say school will continue.

The Crook County School District sent a message to families saying Warm Springs Police determined the threat is not credible and that the IP address shows it originated in the Portland area. Schools in Crook County will continue as scheduled with extra police presence.

Warm Springs Police said it was working with the FBI to investigate the threat.

A message to families in the Jefferson County 509J School District said the threat “is not specific to any school or school district but is being shared widely in the region.” The district said school will continue as normal with extra police presence.

The Redmond School District posted on Facebook that police recommended that school continue as usual with extra law enforcement on hand.

The Bend-La Pine School District said in an alert to parents that the post did not name its district ad and that police determined schools may operate as usual.

There was no immediate word from the Sisters School District.