Central Oregon school buildings taking the brunt of latest TikTok challenge

by Ted Taylor | Central Oregon Daily News

Bathroom soap dispensers and school signage pulled from the walls.

Toilets clogged on purpose.

Teachers’ private property stolen from the classroom.

And it’s all caught on video for the “Devious Licks” TikTok challenge that’s making the rounds nationwide.

Central Oregon school buildings are taking the brunt of the trend and principals hope parents can help put an end to the vandalism.

Alandra Johnson, the Bend-La Pine Schools communications coordinator tells Central Oregon Daily News “we can report there is no significant damage at this time.”

Principals, teachers, parents and students, however, are telling a much different story.

At Pacific Crest Middle School, Principal Ryan Kelling sent an email to families this week, calling on parents to talk to their kids about “not following harmful trends” and taking pride in their school.

He made families aware of the costs associated with “adolescent hijinks.”

“Not only are these items costly, but they have removed paint from the wall in many cases as well – creating a further nuisance that is also expensive for us in terms of the labor and materials required to repair the destruction,” Kelling said in his newsletter. “Further, the bathroom signs are legally required per the Americans with Disabilities Act because they include braille signage. The soap dispensers are a hygienic necessity.”

Students at the school say the bathroom doors have been removed entirely, presumably for staff to be able to hear what’s going on inside.

“It is absolutely disheartening to see these children destroying private property and behaving in this manner,” one parent told Central Oregon Daily News. “I hope if caught they will be held to the full extent of the law.”

At Pilot Butte Middle School, teachers tell us students are not allowed to use the bathroom during passing periods.

Instead, they’re only allowed to use the restroom during class where they’re required to use their Ipads to sign out – making it easier to possibly track down the vandals.

Some students have already been suspended over the vandalism.

Redmond School District officials say they’re seeing similar damage there and we’ll hear from the principal at Obsidian Middle School tonight at 5 p.m.

The Jefferson County School District said the trend has made its way to Madras and kids are destroying soap dispensers.

“Those aren’t that cheap and we’ve lost several of those so that is the most significant thing,” said Communication Director Joseph Prechtl. “We would call this significant damage since the soap dispensers are being ripped from the wall.”

In Crook County, Communications Director Jason Carr said they’re aware of the trend, but have yet to see any vandalism in the middle schools.

“The high school has experienced a few problems, but nothing that’s led to suspension or major disciplinary issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of Congress are even aware of the situation.

Earlier this week U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called on TikTok to take action to help stop the vandalism.

He said there were 94,000+ videos in the last month with the hashtag in question.

TikTok has responded, saying it has removed the content – but teachers tell us students are bypassing that by altering the hashtag hoping to continue the trend.

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities,” TikTok said in a statement provided to Central Oregon Daily News. “We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”