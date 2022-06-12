by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Missed out on some of the great stories around Central Oregon this past week? Here’s a quick look at some of the things happening around the region covered by Central Oregon Daily News storytellers.

Central Oregon Book Project compiles stories of the region from 20 authors

A new book with themes of archive, gratitude, community, and our future as they relate to Central Oregon — written by multiple local authors — is now available. And it may already be in a little free library in your neighborhood.

The Central Oregon Book Project is a compilation of stories and prose organized by a Bend writer, with an assist from 19 other wordsmiths.

“The landscape. The history. The present. The future. And a place for our stories to be seen and heard,” Organizer Kimberly Bowker said at the book’s launch party. “A space to listen, to share and to learn.”

Watch the video above to hear excepts from the Central Oregon Book Project as read by the people who wrote them.

SEE ALSO: Hayden Homes Amphitheater kicks off season with updates to venue, policies

SEE ALSO: Pronghorn qualifier golf tournament sends three to U.S. Open

Volunteers rehab trails to celebrate Oregon State Parks centennial

The Oregon State Park system is celebrating 100 years. Volunteers marked the occasion Wednesday by helping improve trails and controlling erosion along the banks of the Fall River in La Pine State Park.

Trout Unlimited restored 40 heavily impacted sites along the Fall River in recent years. On Wednesday, the conservation organization along with community volunteers and state parks staff closed off new user-made trails.

They spread pine needle duff and strategically placed logs and root wads to encourage hikers to stay on designated trails.

“When you recreate along a spring-fed river, you go back to the exact same places to be able to either be able to fish, or take your photographs or have your family hang out. Over time, that habitat can get worn down,” said Derek Stabb, Trout Unlimited Education Coordinator.

Redmond HS students build dining table for Redmond Fire & Rescue

Three years, 40 students, and roughly 800 cumulative hours of work.

The ingredients for a brand new addition to the Redmond Fire Department’s break room.

On Thursday, a dining table built by students from the Redmond High School construction technology class was finally delivered to the station.

“A lot of people have been contributing and putting their touch on it,” said junior Evan Otten.

“I’m just very proud of how it looks right now,” said sophomore Garrett Hagen.

‘He was a Sisters bull’: The story of Red Rock, the Hall of Fame rodeo bull

Plenty has happened at the Sisters Rodeo over the last 82 years, but maybe the biggest single event was the day the late, legendary bull rider Lane Frost rode Red Rock. Or did he? There’s some lingering controversy. Sisters Rodeo President Curt Kallberg took us into the new “Red Rock Corral” to tell the story. Named for Red Rock, of course. 1,750 pounds of Brahman-Hereford mix. A Hall of Famer.

SEE ALSO: ‘Greatest thing ever’: Kindergarteners get special Sisters Rodeo tour

SEE ALSO: Not her first rodeo; Olney saddles up for 3rd year as Sisters Rodeo Queen

High Desert Museum adopts orphaned river otter found on Sunriver golf course