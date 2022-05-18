by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ballots will be counted in Tuesday’s Oregon primary election. Ballots were due by 8 p.m., whether they were dropped off at a designated drop box or if they were postmarked.

Races Central Oregonians voted on include governor, U.S. House District 5, U.S. Senate, Jefferson County Sheriff and several commissioner seats.

You can click on the fields below for the results from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. First results are expected by around 8:30 p.m.

Here is a look at how Deschutes County prepared for Tuesday’s ballot counting.