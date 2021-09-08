Central Oregon ‘Point in Time’ homeless count shows 40% jump from 2018

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon jumped 13% from last year and 40% from 2018 according to results from the region’s “Point In Time” count earlier this year.

The Homeless Leadership Coalition counted 1,099 people during its one-night tally on January 20th.

The Point In-Time Count attempts to capture data on both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness.

In addition, information is gathered on a wide range of characteristics of those experiencing homelessness including age, gender, race, ethnicity, veteran status, and disability status.

With this information, the Homeless Leadership Coalition, local governments and agencies target services and develop plans to address poverty and homelessness in Central Oregon.

This year, despite continued investments in our current shelter network, we see the limitations of our approach; 75% or 824 of the individuals counted were unsheltered on the night of January 20, 2021.

While many believe otherwise, the primary reported cause of homelessness continues to be economic.

In 2020, the HLC added a question to find out where people had last held housing and, at that time, 74% of those surveyed had lived in Central Oregon for more than a year.

“During the 2021 PIT count we counted a total of 193 youth who are experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. 18 of the counted youth were under the age of 18-years-old and homeless without a parent or guardian. We saw a 220% increase in this year’s count, but we believe the number of homeless youth to far exceed 193. Many homeless youth couch surf, stay in small groups and are oftentimes alone. Most of our young people do not frequent the larger encampments and attend school during the day which makes it difficult to encounter them when the count occurs. J Bar J Youth Services is committed to supporting homeless youth in Central Oregon and will continue to grow and adapt to their ever changing needs. “ Eliza Wilson, Program Manager, Grandma’s House of Central Oregon, a program of JBarJ Youth Services

These counts are the source of nationwide data on sheltered and unsheltered homelessness.

This one night count is required of all jurisdictions receiving U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding to provide housing and services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

This information ultimately helps the federal government to better understand the nature and extent of homelessness nationwide and direct federal funding accordingly. Homeless Leadership Coalition uses this data to make strategic decisions about projects to prioritize in the annual HUD funding competition.

“We have to put our local issue in the context of a national housing affordability crisis. In communities where cost of living soars, so too does homelessness. Recent investments are just the beginning of what is needed to strengthen our local homeless response system and fill the existing gaps. HLC is committed to a future where everyone in Central Oregon has a safe, stable place to call home, ” said Lindsey Stailing, Vice-Chair of Homeless Leadership Coalition.

About the Point in Time Count:

Counts occurred in La Pine, Sunriver, Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Warm Springs.

The count was a service-based count, leveraging already existing partnerships and services to those experiencing homelessness in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Surveys were conducted for the night of January 20th. Due to COVID-19, surveys were collected between January 20-29th all asking about where the individual or household slept on the night of January 20th. Individuals and families counted through this effort include people living in: