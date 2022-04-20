Central Oregon organizations seek recruits at Volunteer & Board Fair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s National Volunteer Week, and it certainly showed at the Bend Park and Recreation District today.

Volunteer Central Oregon hosted its first Volunteer and Board Fair of 2022, which also included a virtual attendance option this year.

More than 40 Central Oregon organizations presented opportunities for individuals, groups, and nonprofit board members to get involved.

Organizations in the children and youth, environmental and animals, human services, health, and arts sectors were represented.

“Volunteering is for people of any age, any walk of life…anybody is welcome as a volunteer,” said Volunteer Central Oregon’s founder, Betsy Warriner.

If you missed the fair today, you can find more local volunteer opportunities at https://connect.volunteercentraloregon.org.