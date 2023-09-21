Central Oregon getting another $850,000 in emergency homeless funds from state

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another $850,000 is coming to Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties to tackle the issue of homelessness. It’s a portion of nearly $2.7 million in emergency response funds that Gov. Tina Kotek is rescinding from Multnomah County.

The funds are part of the $200 million statewide Emergency Homelessness Response that Kotek signed in March.

Kotek’s office said Thursday the Multnomah County money that will be going to the tri-county area is intended to rehouse 25 households.

The governor’s office said Thursday that statewide goals are to keep 8,750 households from becoming homeless, ad at least 600 low-barrier shelter beds; and rehouse at least 1,200 households who are homeless.

Kotek’s office said outcomes that were laid out in the emergency order need to be achieved by Jan. 10, 2024.

“We are at a key decision point in order to reach these goals,” Kotek’s office said in an email. “Given Multnomah County’s existing local, regional, state, and federal resources, the funding from the emergency order will have a greater impact toward meeting our statewide goals by January 10 if reinvested into MAC groups who are on track in their rehousing goals and indicated they had capacity to do more if given additional resources.”

The remainder of the money rescinded from Multnomah County will go to Clackamas, Marion and Polk counties.

Central Oregon initially was awarded $13.9 million in March. That money was to go toward rehousing 161 households and creating 79 shelter beds.