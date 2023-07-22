▶️ Little Did I Know: History of Central Oregon mountain biking

The Deschutes Historical Museum has a new exhibit that features the history of mountain biking in Central Oregon. Many people, including Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes, didn’t realize just how deep that history goes. He traveled to the museum to show us everything it has to offer.
