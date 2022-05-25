by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many have been dealing with rising gas prices and freedom from the pandemic. With this being the first Memorial Day in two years without fear of COVID-19, most travelers have decided to pay at the pump rather than stay home.

AAA Oregon said people are cutting other vacation costs in order to afford gas. Shortening trips, finding cheaper lodging and spending less on entertainment are some of the ways travelers are coping.

“Travel for this Memorial Day is up more than 8% compared to last year,” said Marie Dodds, Public Affairs Director for AAA Oregon.

Local resorts, like Sunriver Resort, are also seeing numbers comparable to the Memorial Day before the pandemic.

While many are ready to travel, no matter the price, others are experiencing hesitation when filling their tanks. With gas over $5 a gallon in almost every market in Oregon, some are saying the weekend trip is just not worth it. Gas inflation is not expected to go down any time soon.

Central Oregon is expected to receive thousands of visitors and be “packed” throughout the holiday weekend, according to AAA.

Dodds also said around 530,000 Oregonians will travel to other destinations, and every mode of transportation is seeing significant increases.

