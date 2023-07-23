▶️ Central Oregon Locavore & WWOLF lend a hand harvesting garlic for local farm

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Volunteers from Central Oregon Locavore’s Willing Workers On Local Farms (WWOLF) helped out a local farm on Sunday morning.

The team showed up bright and early at Deschutes Canyon Garlic to help harvest a field full of fresh garlic bulbs, load them on the truck and into the drying shed.

The garlic will be sorted, dried and either sold for seed on the farm’s website or sold at local farmer’s markets here in Central Oregon.

Central Oregon Locavore provides a list of programs on their website as well as farm fresh local food items in their marketplace on 3rd St. in Bend.

