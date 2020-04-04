▶️ Central Oregon leaders launch aggressive Stay Home PSA campaign

Central Oregonians play a key role in the campaign to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and can help keep our friends and neighbors safe, and keep our health system strong.

Friday, dozens of local leaders from Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties are teaming up with television and radio stations to raise awareness about how local residents can protect themselves and those around them through a series of COVID-19 awareness messages being released throughout April.

“Many people are worried about the way COVID-19 is affecting our communities”, said Michael Ryan, Crook County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager. “The disruptions to daily life are challenging for all of us, yet important to slowing the spread of COVID-19 – that is why we are lending our voices to this important campaign.”

Watch and listen for mayors, commissioners, leaders from ODOT, schools, police, fire and more as they lend their voices to this critical effort on social and traditional media channels.

Thousands of messages will be shared this month alone throughout Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, thanks to media partners at Bend Radio Group, Combined Communications, Horizon Broadcasting, NPG of Oregon and Zolo Media Group.

“We know we are asking a lot of Oregonians in order to protect our communities,” Ryan added. “We continue to need your help to reduce the spread of this vicious virus and keep Central Oregonians, Oregonians and our entire country healthy.”

According to the World Health Organization, the U.S. has surpassed France and now ranks third in the world for COVID-19 death counts (4,793 deaths), behind Italy (13,917) and Spain (10,003). The U.S. continues to be home to more known cases of COVID-19 than any other country on earth.

The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network reminds residents that together, we can bend the curve. Stay home, save lives.

Watch PSA: Emily Kirk, City of Bend and Central Oregon Emergency Information Network