▶️ Labor Day travel in Central Oregon: What to know for summer’s last hurrah

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Labor Day Weekend is here and with that comes an influx of visitors to Central Oregon.

Whether it’s floating the river or camping, there is no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy. Of course, traveling always comes with expenses.

“[Gas] prices are still elevated and our current prices are around a dollar more than they were a year ago,” Marie Dodds with AAA said. “The good news is prices are continuing to fall. In fact, they have fallen now for 11 weeks in a row. That’s really good news for drivers.”

RELATED: New tool compares which airlines offer compensation for delays, cancellations

RELATED: No cause identified in Redmond fire; Being prepared is bigger lesson

While summer may be coming to a close, fire season is not. There are still hot days ahead with dry vegetation.

“If you’re towing a trailer, make sure your drag chains aren’t dragging and creating sparks,” Christie Shaw, Oregon Department of Forestry said. “If you’re going to be recreating, don’t park in dry grass where hot parts of your motor or muffler are going to be in contact with dry vegetation.”

Despite the hazards, there are still campgrounds with designated areas allowing campfires.

“There’s actually numerous campgrounds. Usually it’s where they have extra services, hosted sites and things like that,” Shaw said.

Sites along the Ochoco and Deschutes National Forests, the Crooked River National Grasslands and the Prineville District BLM have designated campfire areas. For a full list of these campgrounds, click here.