Central Oregon Irrigation District to reduce flows Oct. 1

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Irrigation District is getting ready to turn off the water. That means the canals will start to dry up.

The district will drop its flow rate to 50% on Oct. 1.

An official cut-off date will be reviewed on Oct. 10 based on weather and demand. The tentative date is Oct. 15.

