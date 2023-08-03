Central Oregon human-caused fires already set to pass last year’s total

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon is already on track to surpass last year’s number of human-caused fires.

n a report from the U.S. Forest Service, the tri-county area has had 117 human-caused fires just this year. Only 30 of the reported fires this year, are lightning caused.

In 2022, there were 120 human-caused fires reported for the whole year in addition to 196 caused by lightning.

Central Oregon’s 10 year average from 2013-2022 shows 164 human-caused fires and 203 lightning-caused fires.

Over the past decade, 2020 had the most human-caused fires (228) while 2016 had the fewest (77). The most lightning-caused fires were in 2014 (361) and 2021 had the fewest (109).

