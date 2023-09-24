▶️ Central Oregon veterans are welcomed home after their Honor Flight

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A group of local veterans has returned from their Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Saturday.

Family, friends and the Central Oregon community gave them a warm welcome as their flight landed at the Redmond Municipal Airport.

It’s an annual trip, giving veterans a chance to reflect on the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Following the landing there was a procession from the airport to Ridgeview High School where the welcome home event was held.

Every veteran on the flight was given a special quilt from the Central Oregon Quilting Guild.

