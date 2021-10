Playoff Push: Central Oregon high school teams set out toward state titles

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Volleyball

6A

No. 2 ranked Bend High (20-2) hosts 15th-ranked Mountainside (14-10) Saturday at 3 p.m.

No. 17 ranked Summit (10-12) travel to No. 1 ranked West Linn (24-2) Saturday at 6 p.m.

5A

No. 4 ranked Ridgeview (14-4) hosts 13th-ranked Thurston (13-7) Saturday at 6 p.m.

No. 11 ranked Redmond (15-9) travel to No. 6 ranked Silverton (15-5) Saturday at 1 p.m.

No. 10 ranked Crook County (14-7) travel to No. 7 ranked Wilsonville (18-4) Saturday at 2 p.m.

4A

No. 1 ranked Sisters (19-3) hosts 16th-ranked Marist Catholic (6-12) Saturday at 1 p.m.

3A

No. 15 ranked La Pine (12-12) travel to No. 2 ranked Burns (25-3) Saturday at 1 p.m.

2A

No. 14 ranked Culver travel to No. 3 ranked Monroe Saturday at 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

6A

No. 4 ranked Bend (9-3-1) hosts 29th-ranked Sheldon (7-7) Saturday at 12 p.m.

No. 12 ranked Summit (6-2-5) hosts 21st-ranked McMinnville (9-4-1) Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

6A

No. 1 ranked Summit (12-0-1) hosts 32nd-ranked McDaniel (5-7-2) Saturday at 2 p.m.

4A

No. 12 Sisters (7-5-2) hosts Gladstone (4-7-3) Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (Play-in game)