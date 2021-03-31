Central Oregon health clinics get federal funding boost for COVID vaccines

Central Oregon’s Mosaic Medical and the La Pine Community Health Center have received a combined $5 million in federal funding to help distribute the COVID vaccine across the region.

Oregon’s Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Wednesday $84 million in federal funding—provided by the American Rescue Plan—is headed to 30 health centers throughout Oregon to expand access to the coronavirus vaccine.

“The urgent need to get as many Oregonians vaccinated as soon as possible receives a real shot in the arm with these vital American Rescue Plan resources heading to health centers in every nook and cranny of our state,” said Wyden, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “Oregonians and the health care workers dedicated to helping them deserve every possible opportunity to continue Oregon and the country on the road to the other side of this pandemic. And I will keep battling for every potential dollar for that path to be as fast and smooth as possible.”

Today’s funding will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as follows: