Central Oregon health agency launches online resource directory

The Central Oregon Health Council on Monday launched a new local directory for centralized information on COVID-19 resources.

The site includes information on general services and community specifics on food and supplies, transportation and delivery and organizations providing services in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The site also features a news feed where visitors can sign up for daily updates. You can access the Central Oregon Resource Directory available at https://www.centraloregonresources.org/

More resources are being added daily. If you know of a resource that is not listed there, please visit the site and click “Submit a Resource.”