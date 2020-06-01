Central Oregon Graduations

Central Oregon graduation ceremonies will look a little different this year thanks to the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead of all the pomp and circumstance at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, it’s through a computer screen.

In Bend-La Pine, seniors performing for the virtual graduation ceremony donned caps and gowns for filming that started in May.

Students will be able to put on their cap and gown, walk across their high school stage and receive their diploma while up to six members of their families look on from the audience.

The private ceremonies are in addition to the previously announced televised, virtual graduation ceremonies, and the seniors still have the opportunity to walk with the Class of 2021 if they choose.

All high school’s graduation ceremony will be filmed and streamed live locally on COTV channel 11 (611 HD) on the original graduation date below:

6/4 | Summit High School | 7 PM

6/5 | La Pine High School | 7 PM

6/6 | Mountain View High School | 10 AM

6/6 | Bend High School | 3 PM

6/8 | Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School | 7 PM

6/12 | Redmond High School | 6 PM

6/13 | Ridgeview High School | 6 PM

TBA | Madras High School

Re-airing on KOHD-ABC & KBNZ-CBS | Times TBA

You’ll also be able to rewatch the streams right here. We’ll provide links below.