Central Oregon Gives campaign to fund more than 80 nonprofits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Gives campaign’s redesigned website launched on Monday for community members to begin planning donations to the more than 80 participating nonprofits.

The 2021 campaign seeks to raise $1 million between Nov. 10 and Dec. 31.

Every person who makes a donation of $25 or more will receive a thank-you gift from one of the local business sponsors and will be entered to win larger prizes as well.

This year’s sponsors include Avid Cider, Backporch Coffee Roasters, Barre3, Boneyard Beer, Fjällraven, High Desert Museum, Humm Kombucha, Metalheads Boutique, Old Mill District, Roam, SCP Redmond Hotel, Sisters Coffee, The Suttle Lodge and Worthy Brewing.

Thank-you gifts will change every week of the seven-week campaign.

“There are so many people in our communities who want to make a difference, but aren’t sure how,” said Aaron Switzer, publisher of The Source Weekly and founder of the Central Oregon Gives campaign.

“This campaign gives people the chance to have a significant impact, whether they’re making a handful of small donations or maximizing all their end-of-year giving through this powerful digital donation clearinghouse.”

Every donation also boosts nonprofits toward earning extra dollars from an anonymous matching donor.

The top fundraiser will win $15,000, the nonprofit who earns the most donations of $25 or less will earn $2,000, and the top earners in each category will win $2,000.

Categories include Animal Welfare, Arts and Culture, Basic Needs, Education, Family and Children, and Health and Environment.

You can visit centraloregongives.com for more information.