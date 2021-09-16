Central Oregon Gives campaign sets $1M fundraising goal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Source Weekly and Central Oregon Gives announced a new campaign Thursday that aims to raise $1 million for 90 area non-profits by year’s end.

The ambitious goal builds on the successes of Central Oregon Gives in recent years, which have propelled the project into the region’s end-of-year-giving hub with $500,000 raised in 2019 and $750,000 raised in 2020.

Now, through a brand makeover and new digital giving platform at www.centraloregongives.com, the project is back with bolder goals and sponsorships that make it easier than ever before for new and long-time donors to open their hearts and wallets to the diverse needs of our communities.

Beginning today, non-profits may sign up to become beneficiaries of the campaign by visiting the Central Oregon Gives website and completing a simple form.

The deadline to sign up is October 13.

The full site will launch in November and take donations through Dec. 31.

“With Central Oregon Gives we want to be the link between open-hearted community members and non-profits doing deeply meaningful work such as providing affordable housing, serving at-risk youth, or supporting vulnerable seniors,” said Aaron Switzer, publisher of The Source and founder of the Central Oregon Gives campaign. “This project is about transforming regular people into powerful forces for good—and offering them something fun and valuable in return.”

Each donor who uses the Central Oregon Gives website to make an end-of-year donation to one or more non-profits receives a perk such as a free pint of beer, cup of coffee or loaf of bread from a local business in addition to a tax-deductible contribution.

The non-profit that raises the most money will receive a $15,000 additional gift from an anonymous donor.

The non-profit that earns the most gifts under $25 will receive $2,500. Five other $2,500 prizes will be given to the top-earning non-profit in each of five categories: Education, Family & Children; Basic Needs; Arts & Culture; Animal Welfare; and Health & Environment.

“We’ve designed Central Oregon Gives to provide non-profits with a big boost in exposure and donations through this creative campaign,” said Switzer. “We encourage all organizations to take advantage of this rocket fuel for their end-of-year giving promotions by signing up today.”

Visit www.centraloregongives.com to learn more about the campaign and get involved.