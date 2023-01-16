Central Oregon Gives raises $1 million for local nonprofits for 1st time ever

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Source Weekly announced Friday that the popular end-of-year giving project called Central Oregon Gives topped $1 million in revenues in 2022 for the first time ever. That brings the total raised by the campaign to more than $3 million since it launched in 2018.

The campaign has benefited more than 80 nonprofits since its inception.

Central Oregon Gives raised $1,027,263 in donations over seven weeks, the campaign said. That was a 30% increase of the $662,000 raised in 2021.

“The Central Oregon community has shown such enormous generosity through this program,” said Aaron Switzer, the campaign’s founder said in a statement. “This year’s success demonstrates what can happen when the giving process is simplified. I think we’ve only just begun to see what’s possible with this amazing program.”

The Giving Plate, Central Oregon’s largest food pantry, raised the most money, earning $269,844. For taking first place, The Giving Plate receives an additional $15,000 from an anonymous donor.

Saving Grace was right behind that at $262,782. The organization offers assistance to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

$2,000 grants are also going out in the following categories:

Education, Family & Children: Saving Grace

Animal Welfare: Street Dog Hero

Arts & Culture: World Muse

Health & Environment: Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch

Largest number of $25 donations or less: Desert Sky Montessori

Organizers said “The Central Oregon Gives digital platform provided the funnel for 1,763 people to give generously to causes including affordable housing, animal rescue, environmental preservation, basic needs, and protection of children and seniors. In total 2,411 individual donations were made. Of those, 718 donations were less than $25 demonstrating the power of the online giving platform to engage small donors in supporting the diverse needs of our region.”